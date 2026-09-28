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Apple explores new Vision Pro designs as it eyes Meta’s new glasses: Report

Apple explores new Vision Pro designs as it eyes Meta’s new glasses: Report

The new Vision Pro model could be launched as a successor to the M5-based model, arriving between late 2028 and early 2029.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Apple explores new Vision Pro designs as it eyes Meta’s new glasses: ReportApple could bring a new Vision Pro model by 2029. Here's what we know.

Apple is reportedly working on a new Vision Pro project, which likely explores a new design for the headset. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is exploring new form factors and uses as it looks to expand the Vision Pro lineup beyond its current headset design. The report comes soon after Meta launched its VR glasses with AI-powered capabilities, eye-tracking, and other advanced features.

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Apple’s plan to revamp Vision Pro headset

Since the launch of Apple Vision Pro, Apple was anticipated to release a light version of the headset amid backlash over portability. The project was also under development with the codename N100, and the product was speculated to be known as Vision Air. However, the project was shelved last year, and we may not see a new Apple headset anytime soon.

A later report by Mark Gurman reveals that Apple has started a new project to upgrade its Vision Pro line under codename N224. It is anticipated that the new model could be launched as a successor to the M5-based Vision Pro model, and it could arrive between late 2028 and early 2029.

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Apple reportedly has four Vision Pro concepts in development, consisting of different designs and hardware setups. Gurman highlighted that one concept is similar to Meta's new VR glasses that take all computing hardware and battery inside the headset.

Apple is also experimenting with design to make it lighter by testing materials such as plastic, titanium, and other metals. However, Apple is still exploring the external puck concept, which would combine the battery and computing components and work similarly to Meta's approach.

Amid new projects and plans, Apple’s new CEO John Ternus is also bringing Jobs-era tradition by giving employees Thanksgiving week off. In an internal email, Ternus highlighted that employees can take Monday to Wednesday off before Thanksgiving.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 11:59 AM IST
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