Apple eyes Hyderabad for next retail store in India: Everything we know so far

After five flagship retail stores in India, Apple is now eyeing Hyderabad as the next destination for its retail expansion in the country. The speculation surrounding the store opening begins as the tech giants list several job postings on the Apple Careers page.

In the careers page, there are job listings for positions like Store Leader, Senior Manager and Genius in the city. While there is no confirmed date, the Apple Hyderabad store is expected to open early in 2027, as per speculations and previous trends.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Apple usually starts recruiting about a year before a store opens. In addition, Apple is also expected to open another store in Mumbai in 2026. Therefore, the tech giant is targeting two major locations in India to expand its retail presence.

Apple recently opened its fifth retail store at DLF Mall of India in Noida, building on earlier launches in Hebbal (Bengaluru) and Koregaon (Pune). The move to Hyderabad follows a record-breaking 2025, where Apple captured a 28% value share of the Indian smartphone market, as per the Counterpoint Research report.

As of now, the exact location in Hyderabad for the Apple is not revealed, but the company target popular high-end hubs like Gachibowli or the Financial District.

Advertisement

India is a crucial market for Apple, and CEO Tim Cook considered the country as a growth engine after the record quarterly revenue due to the strong demand for iPhone, Mac, iPad and services driven largely by first-time buyers in the country.

Now, we will have to wait until the end of the year to confirm claims around the new Apple retail store in Hyderabad as well as Mumbai.