Apple FaceTime app blocked in Russia, government alleges 'criminal activity use'

Russia’s state communications watchdog has announced a block on Apple’s video calling app, FaceTime, as per a Reuters report. The authorities claim that the ban is part of its broader efforts to restrict foreign technology platforms, and that FaceTime is being used for criminal activity. Alongside Apple’s FaceTime, the country also banned Snapchat for similar reasons.

Reuters highlighted that the State internet regulator Roskomnadzor said in an email, “According to law enforcement agencies, FaceTime is being used to organise and carry out terrorist attacks in the country, recruit perpetrators, and commit fraud and other crimes against Russian citizens.” However, the email interaction did not consist of evidence that could support the allegations.

This decision follows the restrictions imposed on other tech platforms, including Google’s YouTube, Meta’s WhatsApp, and the Telegram app. The authorities claim that these platform shows content that does not comply with Russian laws, and that they are being used for fraud and terrorism.

Under Vladimir Putin, the country is bringing strict restrictions and laws on the usage of the internet and global tech platforms. Hence, the authorities have started to ban or impose restrictions on websites and platforms that do not comply with the law. In other efforts, the Russian government has launched its own messaging app called MAX. However, critics argue that it has built government surveillance.

As far as the FaceTime ban in the country is concerned, Apple has not provided a comment yet on Russia’s move to block the service.