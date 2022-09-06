Apple Far Out: How and where to watch iPhone 14 launch event

It’s the time of the year again when Apple unveils the much-awaited iPhones the company has been working for long for the year. On Wednesday - September 7 - Apple CEO Tim Cook once again will take the stage to announce the new iPhone 14 models along with the new and rumoured “Pro” Apple Watch. If rumours are to be believed, Apple will also announce the new version of AirPod Pro.

In-person event

For the last few years, Apple has been hosting the iPhone launch event at its newly built Apple campus. But in the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has switched to the virtual mode. The iPhone giant is once again switching back to an in-person event at the Apple Park in San Jose, California, where only select members of the media will attend the event. However, you won’t miss the action. You can watch the event virtually through a live feed, without any lag.

When and where to watch

The Apple event ‘Far Out’ is set to begin September 7 at 10 AM Pacific Time, which will be 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Apple will Livestream the event on its webpage – Apple.com, and also on Apple’s YouTube Channel. The event will also be streamed on the Apple TV app.

Do you need special hardware to watch the Livestream?

No, the live streaming is not just restricted to Apple hardware - iPhones, iPads or Mac hardware. It can be accessed by vising Apple.com or Apple’s YouTube Channel on an Android phone/tablet or even a Windows device.

Business Today will be following the event closely and will be filing updates on the new hardware launches.