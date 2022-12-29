Apple 'Find my iPhone' feature saves woman after car falls 200 feet

On Monday morning, firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire were called to the scene of a traffic collision on in San Bernardino, California, USA. According to the 911 caller, a vehicle had gone off the road and was located approximately 200 feet below the roadway.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found an adult female with serious injuries inside the vehicle. It is believed that the patient had been in the crashed vehicle overnight after leaving a family gathering. Her family became concerned when they were unable to contact her on Wednesday morning and used the "Find my iPhone" feature to track her location. Upon finding the vehicle off the roadway, they called 911 for help.

Firefighters immediately began advanced life support interventions and set up a rope system to safely raise the victim and rescuers to the roadway above. Specialized Urban Search & Rescue equipment, including a capstan raising system, was used to haul the patient and rescuers up to safety.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene with three engines, a heavy rescue team, a truck company, and a battalion chief. The patient was transported to a local trauma center for further treatment.

Apple's 'Find my iPhone' feature played a crucial role in the rescue operation, helping the woman's family locate her and call for help. This incident highlights the importance of having a reliable way to track and locate lost or missing devices, and the potential life-saving capabilities of this feature.

