Apple Flipkart sale: MacBook Air M1 can be purchased with discount of Rs 27,300

Apple has announced a new exchange offer for the MacBook Air M1 with 256GB of storage. Customers can get a discount of up to Rs 17,300 on the purchase of a new MacBook Air M1 through this offer.

In addition to this exchange offer, Apple is also offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 to customers who make their purchase using an HDFC Credit or Debit card. This means that customers can save up to Rs 27,300 on purchasing a new MacBook Air M1 through this offer.

To take advantage of this offer, customers will need to bring in their old laptop or desktop computer for exchange at the time of purchase. The exchange offer is only valid on select models of laptops and desktop computers, and the exact discount will depend on the make and model of the device being exchanged.

The MacBook Air M1 is an entry-level Macbook and was the first one to feature Apple's own M-series chipset. The laptop was launched in the year 2020 and features the M1 chip. The laptop gets a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Compared to the new M2 version MacBook Air, the 2020 model misses out on the notch display and a new design language. While the laptop is not as powerful as the M2 version but with the offer in place, it becomes a better value-for-money deal. The offer is available on Flipkart.

MacBook Air M2 Offer on Flipkart

The MacBook Air M2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 1,13,990. The buyer can also avail Rs 10,000 instant discount on this version as well. Buyers can also get Rs 17,300 exchange value on the MacBook Air M2. The total discounts can bring down the effective price to Rs 86,690.