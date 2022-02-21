Apple focuses on a new iMac Pro, no low-end iMacs for now: Report

Apple might have a lot of plans for new Macs, new chips, and more on the cards, but Mac lovers need to keep their expectations in check, at least according to Mark Gurman. Gurman mentioned in his newsletter that Apple is indeed working on a new Mac, but it is not a low-end larger iMac.

Gurman wrote that if Apple goes pro-only for the larger iMac, which should be the iMac Pro, “it will be using the display size as another ‘Pro’ differentiation from the low-end model”. And that also pretty much means that Apple is not planning for an entry-level iMac that could come in 24-inch or 27-inch options.

However, that does not mean that Apple has no plans of ever doing that, it’s just unlikely at this point.

“Perhaps at some point there will be a low-end larger iMac with Apple Silicon, but I’d be very surprised. If Apple intended to launch such a Mac, it could have done so months ago—perhaps even last April alongside the revamp to the smaller screen size,” wrote Gurman.

He also does not believe that the new iMac Pro might launch by May or June and not at the upcoming March event.

“All indications are that Apple has its focus on a Pro iMac with a larger screen than the 24-inch model. It will incorporate the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors from the latest high-end MacBook Pros. If Apple goes pro-only for the larger iMac, just like on the MacBook Pro with its 14-inch and 16-inch screens, it will be using display size as another ‘Pro’ differentiator from the low-end model,” he added.

It is being speculated that the new iMac Pro might feature a 27-inch display with miniLED and also ProMotion tech support. Apple will be using the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for the new iMac and might stick to more stated colours like space grey and silver as it has for the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.

