Apple has finally figured out how to repair its Face ID without replacing the iPhone

If the Face ID on your iPhone would malfunction in any way and you had to take it to the Apple Store to get it fixed, the company would do something rather extreme. They would not repair your phone, instead they would replace it entirely. That’s how things have been working so far, but reports suggest that this might change soon.

It’s taken Apple four years to figure out how they can just fix the Face ID on the iPhone so that they don’t have to replace the whole device.

According to an internal memo obtained by MacRumours, Apple is soon going to start repairing Face ID separately. Whenever, and if, this gets implemented, all iPhone users who have been facing issues with faulty or broken TrueDepth camera systems can get just that bit repaired.

This would apply to users who own the iPhone XS or newer models only, and not the iPhone X. Which is understandable since Apple had tweaked the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone XS.

It is also possible that the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone X is integrated in such a way that it is not possible for regular service providers to repair that without having to replace all other parts.

If Apple does roll this new policy out, they will be providing technicians with the necessary training, tools, and replacement parts needed to offer repairs on the smartphones. And it will also help the company reduce its carbon footprint further, one more step towards their plans to go carbon neutral by 2030, ergo, a good plan.

Apple had announced a few months ago that they would allow users to repair their own devices if they think they have the expertise. The company said that users would be able to order replacement parts online for this and also be provided with manuals, but since then there’s been no development on that front yet.

Apple’s self-service repair is supposed to kick off with tools, parts, and manuals for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series and eventually include M1 Macs.

