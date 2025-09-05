Apple hits record $9 billion sales in India as expansion gains pace

Apple’s annual sales in India touched nearly $9 billion in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 13% jump from the previous year, according to Bloomberg.

iPhones accounted for most of Apple’s India revenue, with MacBooks also seeing strong demand. The robust performance comes at a time when worldwide mobile device sales have plateaued, giving Apple a boost from one of its fastest-growing markets.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the opening of two new stores this week in Bengaluru and Pune, adding to its existing outlets in Mumbai and Delhi. “Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores,” Cook posted on X.

Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores. pic.twitter.com/IrTiIA9hY1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 4, 2025

The new launches bring Apple’s official store count in India to four, with more outlets planned in Noida and Mumbai in 2026. Apple had first launched its online store in India in 2020, followed by physical stores in 2023.

India has also become a vital part of Apple’s supply chain. One in five iPhones is now produced in the country, spread across five factories, including two recently opened plants. The strategy is part of Apple’s push to reduce reliance on China, where demand has remained sluggish.

Bloomberg reported that Apple assembled 60% more iPhones in India in FY25, valued at an estimated $22 billion. This expansion is consistent with Apple’s broader plan to make India not just a sales market but also a global production hub.

India is now Apple’s fourth-largest market worldwide, trailing only the US, China, and Japan. With a consumer base willing to pay for premium devices and the government encouraging local manufacturing, analysts expect Apple’s share in the Indian smartphone market to continue growing.