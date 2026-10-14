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Apple Home Collection with cameras, smart locks and thermostats to come in December 2026

Apple Home Collection with cameras, smart locks and thermostats to come in December 2026

Apple's reported lineup is said to be developed in partnership with LG and Schneider Electric, with direct integration with Apple Home and an iPhone-based setup that doesn't require separate apps or accounts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 9:56 AM IST
Apple Home Collection with cameras, smart locks and thermostats to come in December 2026 Apple’s reported smart home lineup includes cameras, locks and thermostats. (Photo: X post/Jon - Apple Home Authority)

Apple is looking to expand its smart home presence by bringing more connected devices into its ecosystem. At its ‘Welcome Home’ launch event on Tuesday, October 13, the company introduced three products, including HomeView, the new Apple TV 4K, and HomePod mini 2. The devices are designed to bring entertainment, voice assistance and smart home controls together. Pre-orders start the same day.

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Apple now plans to build on this ecosystem with accessories focused on home security and automation. A post shared by Jon on X lists six products under the Apple Home Collection, developed in partnership with LG and Schneider Electric, with availability expected in December 2026.

MUST READ | Apple unveils 'HomeView' Smart Home Hub with a 7-inch display, Siri AI and competitive price: All details

Apple Home Collection - Cameras, smart locks and prices

According to a post on X, the Apple Home Collection includes products covering home monitoring, security and temperature control. The listed lineup includes an indoor camera priced at $199.95 and smart thermostats at the same price.

The video doorbell is listed at $249.95, while the outdoor camera could cost $299.95. The smart door lock is priced at $349.95, and the floodlight camera is listed at $399.95.

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The post states that the accessories will integrate directly with Apple Home. You would reportedly be able to set them up using an iPhone without downloading additional applications or creating separate accounts. However, the listed prices and availability details should be treated cautiously, as the information comes from an X post rather than a separate official announcement confirming these specific details.

DON'T MISS | Apple launches new Apple TV 4K in India at Rs 39,900 with Siri AI and faster performance

Apple HomeView, Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2 - India prices and availability

On Wednesday, October 13, Apple launched HomeView at Rs 39,900, the new Apple TV 4Kat Rs 39,900, and HomePod mini 2 at Rs 18,900 in India. Pre-orders began on the launch day through Apple's online store and Apple Store app.

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HomeView and Apple TV 4K will be available from November 13, while HomePod mini 2 goes on sale from October 30. HomeView pre-orders are also open in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, with Singapore pre-orders beginning October 15. In South Africa, customers can pre-order through authorised resellers. Availability in these markets begins November 13, while the European Union is excluded for now.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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