Apple HomePod mini 2 launched in India: Price and availability revealed

The HomePod mini 2 comes in White, Pink, Blue, Green and Midnight finishes. Apple says its audio system includes a full-range driver and dual force-cancelling passive radiators to deliver 360-degree sound. You can pair two speakers for stereo audio or use multiple speakers for multi-room playback. When connected to Apple TV 4K, four compatible HomePod speakers can provide a surround sound setup.

The speaker also functions as a smart home hub, with support for compatible accessories, Sound Recognition, and temperature and humidity sensors. Siri AI is designed to offer broader world knowledge and personal context, helping users manage everyday tasks and control connected devices; these advertised capabilities are scheduled to arrive through a future software update.

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Apple includes a 20W USB-C power adapter and documentation in the box. Buyers are also eligible for three months of Apple Music at no additional cost, subject to applicable terms.