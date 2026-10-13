Apple HomePod mini 2 launched in India: Price and availability revealed

Apple has launched the HomePod mini 2 in India, with pre-orders opening today, October 13, on its online store. Priced at Rs 18,900, the compact smart speaker is designed for users looking for a combination of music playback, voice assistance and smart home controls. It features 360-degree audio and supports stereo pairing and multi-room listening, allowing you to build a connected audio setup. The speaker also integrates with Apple devices and can control compatible smart home accessories. It comes in five colour options, giving you more choice when selecting a model for your home.
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