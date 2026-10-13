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Apple HomePod mini 2 launched in India: Price and availability revealed

Apple HomePod mini 2 launched in India: Price and availability revealed

Apple’s compact smart speaker combines 360-degree audio, connected home controls and integration with its devices, offering a small speaker designed for entertainment and everyday use.

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Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 7:01 PM IST
Apple HomePod mini 2 launched in India: Price and availability revealedpple HomePod mini 2 brings 360-degree audio, Siri AI and smart home controls to India. (Photo: Apple)

Apple has launched the HomePod mini 2 in India, with pre-orders opening today, October 13, on its online store. Priced at Rs 18,900, the compact smart speaker is designed for users looking for a combination of music playback, voice assistance and smart home controls. It features 360-degree audio and supports stereo pairing and multi-room listening, allowing you to build a connected audio setup. The speaker also integrates with Apple devices and can control compatible smart home accessories. It comes in five colour options, giving you more choice when selecting a model for your home. 

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Features and specifications

The HomePod mini 2 comes in White, Pink, Blue, Green and Midnight finishes. Apple says its audio system includes a full-range driver and dual force-cancelling passive radiators to deliver 360-degree sound. You can pair two speakers for stereo audio or use multiple speakers for multi-room playback. When connected to Apple TV 4K, four compatible HomePod speakers can provide a surround sound setup.

The speaker also functions as a smart home hub, with support for compatible accessories, Sound Recognition, and temperature and humidity sensors. Siri AI is designed to offer broader world knowledge and personal context, helping users manage everyday tasks and control connected devices; these advertised capabilities are scheduled to arrive through a future software update.

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Apple includes a 20W USB-C power adapter and documentation in the box. Buyers are also eligible for three months of Apple Music at no additional cost, subject to applicable terms.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 6:58 PM IST
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