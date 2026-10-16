Apple HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Apple offers Siri AI, Google brings ultrasound sensing

The Google Nest Mini measures 98mm in diameter and 42mm in height, weighs 181g, and comes with a 1.5-metre power cable. It comes in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky. Google says its fabric top is made using 100% recycled plastic bottles, while the enclosure contains at least 35% post-consumer recycled plastic.

The HomePod mini 2 measures 97.9mm wide and 84.3mm tall and weighs 335g. It comes in White, Pink, Green, Blue and Midnight, with acoustically transparent fabric. Its audio hardware includes a full-range driver, dual passive radiators and a custom acoustic waveguide, alongside computational audio for sound processing.

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Both speakers deliver 360-degree sound, but Apple also supports stereo pairing, multi-room AirPlay and four-speaker surround sound when paired with the new Apple TV 4K. Its Sound Recognition feature can detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, while built-in temperature and humidity sensors add smart-home functionality.

HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Which features stand out?

Apple’s key differentiator is Siri AI, expected to arrive on the HomePod mini 2 in a future software update. Apple says the assistant will offer more conversational responses, use personal context and help with tasks across compatible apps. It can recognise up to six household members by voice when configured with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad.

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Google’s ultrasound sensing serves a more immediate, practical purpose as it detects nearby hand movements and lights up the volume LEDs, helping you adjust the sound without searching for the touch controls. The speaker also supports Voice Match, three far-field microphones, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Cast.

For those already using Apple devices and services, the HomePod mini 2 offers deeper integration and additional smart-home sensors. The Nest Mini is a lighter alternative for those who want Google’s voice assistant and straightforward controls. Your choice ultimately depends on your ecosystem and which features you'll use most often.