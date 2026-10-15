Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: How the two smart displays compare on price and features

Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: How the two smart displays compare on price and features

Apple's first smart display focuses on personalised experiences and connected home controls, while Amazon offers multiple screen sizes, Alexa features and more affordable options for Indian customers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 6:15 AM IST
Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: How the two smart displays compare on price and featuresApple HomeView and Amazon Echo Show compared on design and features. (Photo: Apple/Amazon)

Smart displays are becoming an important part of connected homes, letting you manage everyday tasks, make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart devices from one screen. Apple has entered this segment with HomeView, a smart display designed to work closely with its ecosystem of connected devices and services.

Advertisement

However, it competes with the already-dominated market of Amazon's Echo Show, which combines Alexa voice assistance with entertainment and smart home controls. For those considering either device, the decision goes beyond screen size or design. The two platforms differ in their approach to personalisation, compatibility and everyday use.

MUST READ | Apple unveils 'HomeView' Smart Home Hub with a 7-inch display, Siri AI and competitive price: All details

Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: Features and differences

Apple HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, an A18 chip and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Centre Stage for video calls. It supports Siri AI, FaceTime, Apple Music and controls through the Apple Home app. The device can recognise up to six household members and personalise the experience for each person. It also supports compatible HomeKit and Matter accessories. 

Advertisement

Amazon, meanwhile, offers more screen-size choices. The fourth-generation Echo Show 8 has an 8.7-inch HD display, while the Echo Show 11 comes with an 11-inch Full HD display. Both include Alexa, front-facing stereo speakers, a custom woofer and Omnisense technology, which can use presence, motion and temperature detection to trigger automated routines. You can also connect compatible security cameras and video doorbells to view up to four live camera feeds. 

DON'T MISS | Apple Home Collection with cameras, smart locks and thermostats to come in December 2026

Compatibility is another important difference. HomeView is a natural fit for households already using Apple devices and the Home app. Echo Show is better suited to those who prefer Alexa and Amazon's smart home ecosystem, and it offers greater compatibility across smart home devices. Amazon also provides camera and microphone privacy controls, including a physical camera shutter on supported models. 

Advertisement

Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: India prices

Apple HomeView costs ₹39,900 in India, with availability scheduled to begin on November 13, 2026. Its wall-mounted version also costs ₹39,900 but requires separate power and mounting solutions. Apple's optional mounts start at ₹6,900. 

Amazon Echo Show 8 currently costs ₹18,999, down from ₹24,999 at launch, while the Echo Show 11 costs ₹24,499, down from ₹26,999 at launch in India. Both are available through Amazon.in, Flipkart and select offline retailers. For those already invested in Apple's ecosystem, HomeView's personalised experience and integration may justify the premium. However, if you want a larger display, Alexa-based automation and a lower starting price, Amazon's Echo Show lineup offers more flexibility.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 6:15 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more