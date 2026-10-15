Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: How the two smart displays compare on price and features

MUST READ | Apple unveils 'HomeView' Smart Home Hub with a 7-inch display, Siri AI and competitive price: All details

Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: Features and differences

Apple HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, an A18 chip and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Centre Stage for video calls. It supports Siri AI, FaceTime, Apple Music and controls through the Apple Home app. The device can recognise up to six household members and personalise the experience for each person. It also supports compatible HomeKit and Matter accessories.

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Amazon, meanwhile, offers more screen-size choices. The fourth-generation Echo Show 8 has an 8.7-inch HD display, while the Echo Show 11 comes with an 11-inch Full HD display. Both include Alexa, front-facing stereo speakers, a custom woofer and Omnisense technology, which can use presence, motion and temperature detection to trigger automated routines. You can also connect compatible security cameras and video doorbells to view up to four live camera feeds.

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Compatibility is another important difference. HomeView is a natural fit for households already using Apple devices and the Home app. Echo Show is better suited to those who prefer Alexa and Amazon's smart home ecosystem, and it offers greater compatibility across smart home devices. Amazon also provides camera and microphone privacy controls, including a physical camera shutter on supported models.

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Apple HomeView vs Amazon Echo Show: India prices

Apple HomeView costs ₹39,900 in India, with availability scheduled to begin on November 13, 2026. Its wall-mounted version also costs ₹39,900 but requires separate power and mounting solutions. Apple's optional mounts start at ₹6,900.

Amazon Echo Show 8 currently costs ₹18,999, down from ₹24,999 at launch, while the Echo Show 11 costs ₹24,499, down from ₹26,999 at launch in India. Both are available through Amazon.in, Flipkart and select offline retailers. For those already invested in Apple's ecosystem, HomeView's personalised experience and integration may justify the premium. However, if you want a larger display, Alexa-based automation and a lower starting price, Amazon's Echo Show lineup offers more flexibility.