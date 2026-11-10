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Apple Intelligence Usage Packs cost $50: What happens when you run out of free AI usage?

Apple Intelligence Usage Packs cost $50: What happens when you run out of free AI usage?

The move lets you keep using Apple’s AI-powered tools after you reach your monthly limits, but the company has yet to disclose exactly how much additional access the purchase provides.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Apple Intelligence Usage Packs cost $50: What happens when you run out of free AI usage?Apple introduces paid AI usage packs for Creator Studio users, including those in India.

Apple is introducing a new payment option for people who rely on artificial intelligence tools for their creative work. While the company has offered limited monthly access to several AI-powered features through its software, those who exhaust their allowance will now have another way to keep using them.

The move is particularly relevant for people who use Apple’s creative applications for tasks such as generating images, preparing presentations and working on music projects. Called Intelligence Usage Packs, the new offering is a one-time purchase that allows you to extend your AI usage without waiting for the next monthly reset. The feature is currently available in Logic Pro, with more Creator Studio applications expected to receive it soon.

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How Apple’s $50 AI usage pack works

Apple’s Intelligence Usage Pack costs $49.99 (approximately ₹4,700) and is available as a one-time purchase. According to 9to5Mac, the option has appeared in the latest Logic Pro update.

To purchase it, you need to open Logic Pro, select Intelligence Features from the menu bar, go to Show Usage and click on Buy More Usage.

However, there are a few conditions. You must have an active Apple Creator Studio subscription to purchase the additional allowance. The purchased usage will only be consumed after you have exhausted your free monthly limit. Any unused allowance rolls over to the following months but expires 12 months after the purchase. It is also tied to the Apple Account used for the transaction and cannot be shared through Family Sharing.

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Which apps support it, and is it available in India?

For now, Logic Pro is the only application offering the purchase option. However, The Verge reports that Apple is expected to extend it to Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion and iWork applications, including Pages, Keynote and Numbers, later this month.

The packs are available in India, the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany and Mexico.

One important detail Apple has yet to clarify is how much additional AI usage $49.99 actually provides. In Logic Pro, consumption depends on the complexity of conversations with its AI assistant. The Verge reports that these features rely on cloud-based models from OpenAI and Google Gemini, making the additional allowance difficult to estimate in advance.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 12:45 PM IST
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