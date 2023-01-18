Apple introduces new HomePods; check price and specifications here

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched HomePod (2nd generation), marking the iPhone maker's second product launch in two days in 2023.

The successor to HomePod Gen 1 is now available in white and midnight, a new color made with 100 per cent recycled mesh fabric, with a color-matched woven power cable.

The newly launched HomePod brags of a high-excursion woofer, a powerful motor that drives the diaphragm 20mm. It also has a built-in bass-EQ mic and a beamforming array of five tweeters around the base.

Apple said, "S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximizes the full potential of its acoustic system for a groundbreaking listening experience."

It comes with room-sensing technology that helps the HomePod recognise sound reflections from nearby surfaces to determine if it is against a wall or freestanding, and then adapts sound in real time.

"Users can listen to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music,1 enjoy Spatial Audio with a single HomePod or as a stereo pair or create a captivating home theater experience with Apple TV 4K. With Siri, users can access a range of music knowledge, and search by artist, song, lyrics, decade, genre, mood, or activity," the company said in a blog.

Users can also create a stereo pair with two HomePod speakers in the same space. It enables the user to try multiroom audio with AirPlay. Users can simply say “Hey Siri,” or touch and hold the top of the HomePod to play the same song on multiple HomePod speakers, play different songs on different HomePod speakers, or even use them as an intercom to broadcast messages to other rooms.

According to Apple, HomePod easily pairs with Apple TV 4K for a powerful home theater experience, and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel)5 support on Apple TV 4K enables customers to make HomePod the audio system for all devices connected to the TV. Plus, with Siri on HomePod, users can control what’s playing on their Apple TV hands-free. Find My on HomePod makes it possible for users to locate their Apple devices, like an iPhone, by playing a sound on the misplaced device, the company added.

The HomePod Gen 2 has been priced at $299 and will be available from February 3. US-based customers can avail a 3 per cent cashback if they purchase from the store or by using the Apple card.

This comes a day after Apple introduced MacBook Pros powered by the new M2 chip series. It's a rarity for Apple to make major announcements in the month of January and that too consecutive ones.