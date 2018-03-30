Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting

Apple has released iOS 11.3 for iPhones and iPads, which was previewed by the company earlier in January this year. Said to be a major update, it brings in some new features including new AR experiences, Animoji, health records and the much awaited battery health beta.

Apple has been in the past accused of slowing down older iPhones, which the company claimed was a move aimed at extending the battery life of the phones, and later led to the battery replacement program. Now, the company has released the Battery Health Beta in the iOS 11.3, that give a glimpse of the overall battery health and whether the battery needs to be serviced or not.

Additionally, users can now see whether the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns, first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, is on and can choose to turn it off. The Battery Health beta is available for older iPhone models including iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Users can access this data under Settings > Battery > Battery Health (beta).

With privacy being one of the biggest concerns, iOS 11.3 introduces an updated data and privacy information, making it easier for a user to understand how their personal data may be used. A new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever Apple asks for access to personal information to enable features, secure Apple services or personalize an iOS experience.

The iPhone X exclusive feature, Animoji that uses the A11 Bionic chip and the TrueDepth camera, gets four new expressions with this update - lion, bear, dragon or skull.

Apple has been focusing on augmented reality experience and introduced ARKit with iOS 11. With this new update, apps can now deliver AR experiences that use vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs, and also map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables.

Even the view of the real world through the camera now has 50 per cent greater resolution and supports auto-focus for an even sharper perspective.

Apple has also introduced a Business Chat (beta) in US and Canada, which is a new messaging feature that will provide users with a new way to communicate directly with businesses, reach a live person to ask a question or make a purchase using Apple Pay, on the go or at home.

The new Health Records feature available in the US helps patients of more than 40 health systems including Duke, NYU Langone, Stanford and Yale view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their iPhone. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with a passcode.

Other features include Apple Music streaming music videos uninterrupted by ads and support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user's current location, when making a call to emergency services in countries, where AML is supported.

iPhones and iPads eligible for iOS11.3 update will receive a notification in the company days. Users can simply update their devices by accessing Software Update under General tab under Settings.