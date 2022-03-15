Apple iOS 15.4 is finally here and we can stop struggling with masks and Face ID

After struggling with masks and Face ID for what seems like ages, Apple has finally rolled out iOS 15.4, and we can breathe a little easier now, in a manner of speaking. Apple’s latest software update for the iPhone brings in support for Face ID with masks, along with some other pretty handy features, but Face ID with mask is the main feature most users were looking forward to.

Over the last two years, as the world has struggled with Covid, iPhone users have had to either pull down their masks to unlock their iPhones or use the alphanumerical/numerical screen lock code to unlock their devices since the Face ID did not work with the masks on. Apple has fixed that problem with iOS 15.4 bringing in Face ID support with masks for iPhone 12 and newer phones.

Unlike the iOS 15.3 update, which brought in some minor updates and fixes, the iOS 15.4 update packs a lot more. It comes with new emojis, updates to Keychains, new anti-stalking measures, etc.

How to get iOS 15.4

Go over to Settings, click on ‘General’, and then click on ‘Software Update’.

This will start the process that will take anything between 25 to about 30 minutes from download, installation, to restarting your device.

What’s new in iOS 15.4?

For starters, new emojis. These are emojis you can use on WhatsApp, and iMessage among other places. These 112 new emojis, including skin tone variations, are a part of Unicode 14.0 which was released in September last year. The new emojis coming in with iOS 15.4 include a troll, coral, a melting face, a face peeking through hands, a biting lip, a pregnant man, new hand gestures, etc. Users on older versions of iOS and other unsupported OS systems (like Android), will not be able to see these.

Some of the new emojis coming in with iOS 15.4

Apple has added the option to upload your EU Covid-19 vaccination certificate to the Health and Wallet apps on the iPhone. Once added, users can access the certificate by double clicking the side button on the iPhone or the Apple Watch. You can add the certificate by using the iPhone camera to scan the QR code on the certificate which will pull up a Covid-19 vaccination button as a pop-up that you need to click on. This works for EU Covid-19 vaccination certificates only.

The most important addition, the Face ID support with masks. After allowing users to unlock their iPhones with their Apple Watch when masked, Apple has finally updated things. Post the new update, iPhone users will have to set up Face ID one more time and then will be able to unlock their devices with Face ID even when masked. To know what Apple is doing differently now as far as Face ID is concerned, read this. This works only on iPhone 12 and newer devices.

Apple has also added a new Wallet widget that displays Apple Card spendings. But for us in India, this addition is of no importance yet.

The iOS 15.4 update also brings in support for users to set up custom email domains. This of course works only if you own a domain already and also requires an iCloud Plus subscription. Users with both can set up up to five custom email domains at a time.

In an effort to push SharePlay, Apple has added a new shortcut to the Share menu and it can be spotted when users try to share any content from their devices in an app that supports SharePlay.

The company has added new Tracking Notifications settings to the Me tab of the Find My app and also is going to warn users pairing new AirTags to not use it for “malicious purposes”, like, well, stalking others.

iOS 15.4 brings in a fifth voice option for Siri while using an American accent, adding to the four that already existed. Indian voice options for Siri are still limited to two - one male and one female.

Other additions/updates on the iOS 15.4 include the option to disable Shortcuts automations, a new Notification section in the App Store, a tweaked AirPods pop-up, a splash screen for the Podcasts app, an option to choose the display style of the Up Next titles on Apple TV, and the option to add notes to Keychain passwords.

Also Read: Apple is not going to bring back the TouchID on iPhones anymore

Also Read: Apple has finally figured out how to repair its Face ID without replacing the iPhone