Apple iOS 26.4 release candidate is here: Key features and changes revealed

Apple is expected to roll out the long-awaited iOS 26.4 update in the coming days, bringing new features and upgrades. Just ahead of the public launch, the company has released the release candidate versions for the beta testers, revealing new features and upgrades coming to iOS 26.4. Based on Apple’s previous launch trends, the update will likely roll out as early as next week. Therefore, here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 26.4 update.

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iOS 26.4 update: New features and updates

According to the release candidate note, Apple is bringing several new features to its first-party apps, including Apple Music, Freeform, and Podcasts. Firstly, the iOS 26.4 update will bring 8 new emojis, including orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face, to the emoji keyboard.

Apple Music is getting five new features, including an AI-powered "Playlist Playground", which is said to generate a playlist based on a user's description. It is also getting a new UI design for albums and playlists, as well as a "Concerts" feature that will provide users with information about nearby shows.

Furthermore, "Offline Music Recognition" will now appear in the Control Centre, and the Ambient Music widget will appear on the home screen.

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The Freeform app will now include advanced Apple Creator Studio-exclusive features, including image creation and editing tools. In addition, it's also getting a premium content library.

Reminders to get a new ‘Urgent’ smart list for urgent reminders. Health app to add new Sleep and Vitals data, and much more.

iOS 26.4 release date

Given Apple’s previous release schedule, the iOS 26.4 update is expected to roll out in the coming days. Last year’s iOS 18.4 was released on March 31, and iOS 17.4 was released on March 5. Now, media reports expect that Apple could launch iOS 26.4 next week, with an expected date between March 23 and March 24.