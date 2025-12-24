Apple iPad 11, Xiaomi Pad 7, and others are among the 5 best tablets of 2025

2026 is almost here, and our 2025 tech wrap-up continues. While smartphones took centre stage this year, talks surrounding tablets also paced with the portability of a phone and features of a laptop. Therefore, if you are exploring tablet options or simply want to explore the best devices of the year, then we have curated a list of the best tablets of 2025.

Best tablets of 2025

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: It's Samsung’s latest generation Android flagship tablet, offering a massive screen size, a plethora of productivity tools and features, and AI-powered features as well. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is one of the best devices for multitaskers and artists. For performance and AI functions, it relies on the Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ processor, making everyday use smooth.

OnePlus Pad 3: Another tablet that gained much recognition this year was the OnePlus Pad 3. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the tablet delivers smooth performance during gaming or multitasking. It is also hyped for its 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display and its massive 12,140mAh battery, making it one of the best tablets of 2025.

iPad Pro M5 (2025): Apple’s latest M5-powered iPad Pro is said to be one of the fastest and most powerful tablets for creative artists and multitaskers. The iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR (Tandem OLED) display, which delivers excellent colours and is perfect for productivity as well as media consumption. Lastly, the iPadOS 26 has also refined productivity tools, making it more versatile to use.

Apple iPad 11: If you’re looking for an affordable option, the Apple iPad 11 is one of the best choices. It is considered to be a “best value Apple tablet,” due to its reliable performance, iPadOS 26, and all-screen design. In addition, it gives a flagship-like experience at an affordable price in comparison to the iPad Air or iPad Pro models.

Xiaomi Pad 7 WiFi: Another noteworthy tablet in the affordable segment is the Xiaomi Pad 7. While it does not feature a flagship chipset, but is said to handle multitasking, demanding games, and creative workloads swiftly. It also features a 144Hz display that offers 3.2K resolution, making it perfect for binge-watching or productivity.