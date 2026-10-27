Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8: Power vs portability?

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Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8 - Display and design

The iPad Air M4 is available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, featuring Liquid Retina LCD displays with P3 wide colour, True Tone and an anti-reflective coating. The larger screen gives you more room to work across apps, edit documents and view content.

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The new iPad mini 8, meanwhile, features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It also offers an optional nano-texture finish to reduce glare. Its smaller screen prioritises compactness, while the OLED panel is designed to deliver deeper blacks and stronger contrast.

Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8 - Performance

The iPad Air M4 runs on Apple’s M4 chip, with an eight-core CPU, nine-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, plus 12GB of unified memory. This hardware makes it a productivity-focused option for multitasking, creative applications and demanding workflows.

The iPad mini 8 runs on Apple’s A20 Pro chip, which is designed to improve graphics and AI performance. Like the Air, it supports Apple Intelligence, bringing AI-powered features to a smaller form factor. However, if you are choosing between the two, consider your workload and whether you need the larger workspace the Air offers.

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Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8 - Portability

The 11-inch iPad Air M4 weighs 464g, while the 13-inch version weighs 616g. Both offer a larger working area, and the Air supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which may suit you better if you frequently type or work on documents.

The iPad mini 8 has a 5.4mm-thick design and suits best to you if you prioritise portability. Its compact size makes it easier to carry while travelling, read on the go, or take handwritten notes. It also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8 - Battery

Both tablets offer up to 10 hours of web browsing over Wi-Fi, according to the supplied specifications. This means neither has a clear advantage based on the stated battery-life figure alone. Your actual battery life may vary depending on brightness, applications, connectivity and how you use the device.

Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8 - Cameras

The iPad Air M4 and iPad mini 8 both feature 12-megapixel rear cameras that can record 4K video. The mini also has a landscape-oriented 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage, which keeps you in the frame during video calls. Both tablets support Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C).

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Apple iPad Air M4 vs iPad mini 8 - Price

The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Air M4 starts at ₹89,900, while the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 8 costs ₹82,900, a ₹7,000 difference. The Air offers storage options up to 1TB, compared with up to 512GB on the mini. The 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the mini costs ₹1,00,900. Pre-orders for the mini begin on October 28, with availability from November 6.

Which one should you buy?

Choose the iPad Air M4 if you need a larger display and support for a dedicated keyboard for productivity or creative work. If portability, an OLED screen, and comfortable handheld use matter more, consider the iPad mini 8. The starting-price difference is ₹7,000, so your decision should come down to whether you need the Air’s larger workspace or prefer the mini’s compact design.