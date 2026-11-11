Apple iPad Air may finally get OLED display in 2027, but miss out on a key iPad Pro feature

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Samsung Display expected to lead OLED panel supply

According to DigiTimes, Samsung Display is expected to take the lead in supplying OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Air. China’s BOE is also seeking orders for one of the two screen sizes, but it still needs to qualify as an Apple supplier. Samsung is expected to become Apple’s largest OLED iPad panel supplier overall, while LG Display is likely to retain its supply advantage for the iPad Pro.

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The upcoming iPad Air models are expected to use a single-stack OLED structure with a low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) backplane, similar to the OLED iPad mini. The iPad Pro, in comparison, uses a tandem OLED design with two light-emitting layers and an LTPO backplane.

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This difference could affect the screen experience. The iPad Air is expected to retain a 60Hz refresh rate, meaning Apple’s ProMotion technology, which supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz on the iPad Pro, may remain unavailable on the Air.

iPad Air shipments could reach 5 million units in 2027

Industry estimates cited by DigiTimes put 2027 shipments of the iPad Air and iPad mini at 4 million to 5 million units each. The iPad Pro is expected to record shipments of 3 million to 4 million units. These estimates cover both screen sizes of each tablet range.

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The iPad Pro forecast is lower than its reported pre-launch annual shipment target of around 10 million units. Industry sources have cited the tablet’s higher price as one factor behind weaker demand.

Apple introduced OLED displays on the iPad Pro in 2024, followed by the 8.5-inch OLED iPad mini, which went on sale on November 6. The iPad Air could become the third iPad model to adopt the technology.