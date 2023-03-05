Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus might soon come in this fresh and vibrant colour option

Apple is known for introducing new colour options for its iPhone models, and according to recent reports, the tech giant is gearing up to unveil a Canary Yellow colour variant for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This information comes from a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Apple has a history of adding new colour options for its iPhone models even after their initial launch. For instance, the company introduced a Purple colour version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in May 2021, several months after their initial launch in September 2020.

Similarly, last year, the iPhone 13 received a new Green colour variant in March 2021, while the iPhone 13 Pro received an Alpine Green colour option at the same time.

It is worth noting that the Weibo post suggests that the new Yellow colour option may only be available for the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. This could be because the bright, vivid colour may not suit the more professional and sophisticated look of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

If Apple follows its pattern from last year, we could expect to see the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as early as March 2023, along with other new software updates.

In India, the iPhone 14 price starts at Rs 71,999 for the base 128GB variant, with the 256GB and 512GB models priced at Rs 81,999 and Rs 1,01,999, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,999 for the base 128GB variant, with the 256GB and 512GB models priced at Rs 89,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.

