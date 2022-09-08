Apple iPhone 14 launch: iPhone 12, iPhone 13 price cut; iPhone 11 discontinued

The much talked-about iPhone 14 series was launched yesterday at Apple’s Far Out event. But that’s not the only good news for iPhone fans. With the launch of the new iPhone 14 and its variants, prices of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have been slashed in India. This is something that the company does every year, once it releases its new phones. Apple has also discontinued iPhone 11.

With iPhone 13 completing a year of its release, the price of the phone has gone down to Rs 69,990 for the 128 GB storage model. The original price of the iPhone 13 was Rs 79,990. The phone has become cheaper by Rs 10,000.

While these phones will be available for a lower price at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale scheduled to start next week, Apple is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 58,730, depending on the age and condition of the device.

iPhone 12 has also undergone a price cut to Rs 59,990, and iPhone 12 mini will cost Rs 55,999. Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 for Rs 52,999.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11, that was launched in 2019, has been discontinued. However, the phone is eligible for a few more iOS updates, and is available on Flipkart until stocks last. The base 64 GB is being sold at Rs 41,999, while the 128 GB is available for Rs 54,900.

At the Apple event yesterday, the new-gen iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models were unveiled, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The prices of the new iPhones start at Rs 79,990 (iPhone 14, 128GB), and go up to Rs 1,89,900 (iPhone 14 Pro Max, 1TB).

Also read: Apple introduces iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus; draws a big line between 'Pro' & 'non-Pro' models