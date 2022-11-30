Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments to shrink by 20 mn units; here's how it will impact Indian buyers

Apple has been hit hard by the worker protests that surfaced last week. The company will have up to 20 million lesser units to ship to markets across the globe. A new report has suggested that this is due to the worker unrest at the Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo has claimed that shipments in 4Q22 will be 15-20 million units less than previous estimates.

The shortage has hit iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models specifically as the plant in Zhengzhou is responsible for the production of a major chunk of Pro devices.

In a tweet, Kuo said, “The total iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in 4Q22 will be 15–20 million units less than expected. Significant downside risks to Apple & iPhone supply chain due to Zhengzhou iPhone plant labor protests.”

Kuo is not the first to flag concerns about the supply issues of new iPhone 14 Pro models. A Bloomberg report claimed that the shortage could end up reducing the shipments by 6 million units.

Impact on the Indian market

The stock crunch is also expected to hit the Indian market. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) delivery estimate is around four weeks and this could easily reach higher. The waiting period could extend beyond this for remote tier-3, and tier-4 cities.

The iPhone 14 models are mostly unaffected by the crunch as it is being produced in other markets as well. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are being produced at two of the three Indian manufacturing sites. Foxconn and Pegatron are producing the latest non-Pro model in India.

Soon after the worker unrest, China decided to put several districts in Zhengzhou under lockdown. However, the lockdown has been lifted on Wednesday, five days after it was announced. The situation might still be grim for the Foxconn facility in China due to lower manpower. Around 20,000 workers left the Foxconn facility after last week’s protests. This could hamper the iPhone production schedule further.

