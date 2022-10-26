Apple iPhone 15 series' major new feature confirmed by company; details here

Apple has finally disclosed that the iPhone 15 series will be launching with a USB Type-C port, instead of the traditional Lightning port. This uncharacteristic reveal was made during a live event where Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Vice President of worldwide marketing, was a participant. This is a big step for the American tech giant that has used the Lightning port, a proprietary technology for the past 10 years. The company has introduced some products with USB Type-C but its most popular product, the iPhone, still uses the Lightning port. The confirmation comes after the EU's verdict on a standardized charging port across all devices.



During a WSJ tech event, Apple’s Joswiak regrettably announced that the company will have to move towards the adoption of USB Type-C port for its future iPhones. EU has offered a deadline of 2024 for the implementation of its new rule. However, Apple will be introducing the iPhone 15 with the USB Type-C port next year. The company is still testing the implementation of the Type-C port on its phones.

iPhone 15 series Specifications



Another report from Trend Force has confirmed the use of USB Type-C port on its new phones. Apart from the port, the report also offers some insight about the device’s other specifications. Apple will continue to offer four devices in its line-up. Apple will also stick to the two-processor strategy to differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro versions. The non-Pro iPhone models are most likely to feature the A16 Bionic chip and the new Pro models might get the upgraded A17 Bionic.



The report also suggests that Apple will be upping the RAM on the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro models will be getting 8GB RAM, up from 6GB on this year’s Pro iPhones. The device will need the upgrade to match the performance of the A16 Bionic chipset. Apple is also working on a in-house 5G modem but the same won’t be used in the iPhone 15 series. This might be adopted for later models launching in the year 2024. The iPhone 15 series will continue to use the Qualcomm modem, according to the report.

iPhone 14 Series Demand



The report also highlights the lack of demand of the iPhone 14 models, especially the new iPhone 14 Plus. On the other hand, the more expensive Pro models are witnessing a greater demand due to their more superior specs including the camera setup. The production ratio of the Pro models has been increased from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, according to the Trend Force report.

