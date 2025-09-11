Apple iPhone 17 global pricing compared: India vs UAE vs US vs UK

Apple has rolled out the iPhone 17 series globally, and while India is one of its fastest-growing markets, the pricing here is not the most affordable. The new lineup, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, starts at ₹82,900 in India for the base iPhone 17 (256GB). Pre-orders open on September 12 and sales begin September 19.

iPhone 17 India pricing recap:

• iPhone 17 (256GB): ₹82,900

• iPhone 17 Air (256GB): ₹1,19,900

• iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): ₹1,34,900

• iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 prices around the world

Here is how the iPhone 17 series is priced globally (base 256GB model) with approximate India rupee conversions in brackets:

Country iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max India ₹82,900 ₹1,19,900 ₹1,34,900 ₹1,49,900 US $799 (₹71,000) $999 (₹88,800) $1,099 (₹97,600) $1,199 (₹1,06,400) Japan JPY 129,800 (₹78,000) JPY 159,800 (₹96,000) JPY 179,800 (₹1,08,000) JPY 194,800 (₹1,17,000) Advertisement UAE AED 3,099 (₹75,000) AED 3,499 (₹84,700) AED 4,299 (₹1,04,000) AED 4,699 (₹1,14,000) Germany EUR 949 (₹98,000) EUR 1,199 (₹1,23,800) EUR 1,299 (₹1,34,000) EUR 1,449 (₹1,49,000) UK GBP 949 (₹1,14,000) GBP 999 (₹1,20,000) GBP 1,099 (₹1,32,000) GBP 1,199 (₹1,44,000) China CNY 5,999 (₹74,300) — — — Australia AUD 1,399 (₹82,000) — — — Canada CAD 1,129 (₹72,000) — — —

Where is the iPhone 17 cheapest?

• United States: At around ₹71,000, the US offers the lowest price for the iPhone 17.

• Canada: At about ₹72,000, Canadian pricing is nearly as cheap.

• UAE and China: Also undercut India, with prices around ₹74,000–₹75,000.

Where is it most expensive?

• United Kingdom: ₹1,14,000 for the base iPhone 17 makes it one of the priciest places to buy.

• Germany: ₹98,000 also puts it above the Indian pricing.

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 pricing

Last year’s iPhone 16 (128GB) launched in India at ₹79,900. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, but now offers double the storage (256GB), making it a better value proposition despite the higher entry price.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max now goes all the way up to 2TB storage at ₹2,29,900, a first for Apple, compared to last year’s 1TB limit.