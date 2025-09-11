Business Today
News
technology
news
Apple iPhone 17 global pricing compared: India vs UAE vs US vs UK

Planning to buy the new iPhone 17? Depending on where you shop, you could save over ₹10,000 on Apple’s latest flagship.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025 6:27 AM IST
Apple iPhone 17 global pricing compared: India vs UAE vs US vs UKiPhone 17

Apple has rolled out the iPhone 17 series globally, and while India is one of its fastest-growing markets, the pricing here is not the most affordable. The new lineup, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, starts at ₹82,900 in India for the base iPhone 17 (256GB). Pre-orders open on September 12 and sales begin September 19.

iPhone 17 India pricing recap:

    •    iPhone 17 (256GB): ₹82,900
    •    iPhone 17 Air (256GB): ₹1,19,900
    •    iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): ₹1,34,900
    •    iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 prices around the world

Here is how the iPhone 17 series is priced globally (base 256GB model) with approximate India rupee conversions in brackets:

Country

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

India

₹82,900

₹1,19,900

₹1,34,900

₹1,49,900

US

$799 (₹71,000)

$999 (₹88,800)

$1,099 (₹97,600)

$1,199 (₹1,06,400)

Japan

JPY 129,800 (₹78,000)

JPY 159,800 (₹96,000)

JPY 179,800 (₹1,08,000)

JPY 194,800 (₹1,17,000)

UAE

AED 3,099 (₹75,000)

AED 3,499 (₹84,700)

AED 4,299 (₹1,04,000)

AED 4,699 (₹1,14,000)

Germany

EUR 949 (₹98,000)

EUR 1,199 (₹1,23,800)

EUR 1,299 (₹1,34,000)

EUR 1,449 (₹1,49,000)

UK

GBP 949 (₹1,14,000)

GBP 999 (₹1,20,000)

GBP 1,099 (₹1,32,000)

GBP 1,199 (₹1,44,000)

China

CNY 5,999 (₹74,300)

Australia

AUD 1,399 (₹82,000)

Canada

CAD 1,129 (₹72,000)

 

Where is the iPhone 17 cheapest?

    •    United States: At around ₹71,000, the US offers the lowest price for the iPhone 17.
    •    Canada: At about ₹72,000, Canadian pricing is nearly as cheap.
    •    UAE and China: Also undercut India, with prices around ₹74,000–₹75,000.

Where is it most expensive?

    •    United Kingdom: ₹1,14,000 for the base iPhone 17 makes it one of the priciest places to buy.
    •    Germany: ₹98,000 also puts it above the Indian pricing.

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 pricing

Last year’s iPhone 16 (128GB) launched in India at ₹79,900. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, but now offers double the storage (256GB), making it a better value proposition despite the higher entry price.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max now goes all the way up to 2TB storage at ₹2,29,900, a first for Apple, compared to last year’s 1TB limit.

Published on: Sep 11, 2025 6:27 AM IST
