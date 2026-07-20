Apple iPhone 17 price hiked by up to 11% in Japan: Will India see a similar increase?

After MacBooks and iPads, Apple has increased the prices of iPhone 17 models in Japan, adding to a broader trend of price hikes across Apple's hardware lineup and services ecosystem. The price hikes are levied on the latest generation models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Japan.

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We expect similar hikes for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, but will Apple increase prices of iPhones in India and other global markets? Here’s what you need to know.

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iPhone 17 Price hike in Japan

Apple has reportedly increased prices of iPhones by up to 11.3% in Japan; the iPhone 17 Pro Max will now cost 214,800 yen (about Rs 1,27,000) from 194,800 yen ( about Rs 1,15,400). The iPhone 17 Pro will now cost 194,800 yen ( about Rs 1,15,400), up from 179,800 yen (about Rs 1,06,520).

The standard iPhone 17 price has been increased from 129,800 yen to 142,800 yen (about Rs 84,600). Whereas the iPhone Air price increased from 159,800 yen to 177,800 yen (about Rs 1,05,336).

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Lastly, the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16 will now come at an increased price of 107,800 yen (about Rs 63,865) and 114,800 yen ( about Rs 68,012), respectively.

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Will Apple increase iPhone prices in India?

In June, Apple increased prices for several products, including Mac and iPad models, citing global memory chip shortages and increasing component costs. The move came after CEO Tim Cook cautioned that the company would eventually have to pass higher memory and storage costs on to customers rather than absorb them internally.

Therefore, Apple could gradually start to increase prices of iPhones globally, including in India. The effect has already started to show; over the weekend, the company increased prices of Apple One and Music subscription plans in the country.

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As of now, Apple has not confirmed any price hike for its current iPhone models in India or other major markets. However, the iPhone price hikes in Japan have sparked speculations about whether the upcoming iPhone 18 series will become more expensive.