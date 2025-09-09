Apple iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max arrive with A19 Pro, longer battery life, and improved cameras

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a reworked aluminium unibody, the A19 Pro chip, and an upgraded camera system built around three 48MP sensors and a new 18MP Center Stage front camera. The redesign integrates an Apple-engineered vapor chamber for improved heat dissipation and room for a larger battery, promising Apple’s best endurance on the Pro line. Preorders open September 12, with sales starting September 19, in deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver.

Advertisement

“iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we’ve ever made, with a stunning new design rebuilt from the inside out to maximise performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With three 48MP Fusion cameras, a new Center Stage front camera experience, and pro-level video features, the creative opportunities are endless. iPhone 17 Pro sets a new standard for the smartphone industry and is a massive upgrade for our most demanding users.”

Apple’s aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminium shell is laser-welded around a sealed vapor chamber that uses deionised water to wick heat away from A19 Pro. Antennas run around the perimeter for stronger connectivity, while a raised rear plateau creates space for a larger battery. Fast charging supports 50 percent in about 20 minutes with a high-watt USB-C adapter.

Advertisement

The 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR panels support ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On, and 3000-nit outdoor peak brightness. Ceramic Shield 2 protects the front with improved scratch resistance and reduced glare, and Ceramic Shield now covers the back for greater crack resistance.

A19 Pro pairs a 6-core CPU with a 6-core GPU featuring Neural Accelerators and a larger cache for sustained performance, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and on-device AI workloads. The new N1 wireless chip enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, and improves reliability for AirDrop and Personal Hotspot.

The Main, Ultra Wide, and all-new Telephoto cameras each use 48MP sensors, while the Telephoto introduces a next-gen tetraprism module with a 56 percent larger sensor. Users get optical-quality options from 24mm to 200mm, including 4x at 100mm and 8x at 200mm, plus up to 40x digital zoom for photos. The updated Photonic Engine boosts fine detail, lowers noise, and improves color accuracy.

Advertisement

On the front, the 18MP Center Stage camera captures a wider field of view, supports portrait or landscape selfies without rotating the phone, stabilises 4K HDR video, and enables Dual Capture with front and rear cameras at once.

The Pro models add ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock support for multi-camera synchronisation. Dolby Vision HDR up to 4K120 remains, and third-party workflows are supported by partners such as Blackmagic Design and Final Cut Camera.

iOS 26 brings a refreshed Liquid Glass look, Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, enhanced visual intelligence for screenshot-based actions, expanded call and message screening, and a new Apple Games hub. On-device foundation models power private, developer-integrated AI features.

Apple introduced new TechWoven, Silicone, and Clear MagSafe cases, plus a recycled-yarn Crossbody Strap in 10 colours.

The iPhone 17 Pro ships with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max adds a 2TB option. Prices in India start at ₹1,34,900 for iPhone 17 Pro and ₹1,49,900 for iPhone 17 Pro Max. Preorders begin September 12 at 5 a.m. PDT, with availability on September 19 in more than 60 countries and regions, and September 26 in additional markets.