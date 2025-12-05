Apple iPhone 17 Pro dropped a key camera feature? See details

Apple has silently dropped a key camera feature of iPhone 17 Pro models, creating speculation among users. Reportedly, the Night mode in portrait mode has been removed, and Apple's support document confirms the claims. However, this feature is available on the older-generation models with the iOS 26 update.

According to Apple support documents, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are excluded from the list. This feature was first introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro models, and it works for all Pro models until the iPhone 16 Pro. Now, several users are not happy with the downgrade. Therefore, if you are capturing portraits in low light or at night, then iPhone 17 Pro users may not be able to activate Night Mode for enhanced low-light portraits. As of now, Apple has not provided any statement or reason behind the change.

In addition to the removal, it should also be noted that the iPhone 17 Pro models have an optimised 48MP triple camera setup that could capture detailed low-light images. However, the Night Mode feature in the camera helps brighten the scene and make the image look more detailed with less shadow and grainy effect.

Now, what could be the reason for Apple removing the Night Mode in portraits? Well, we speculate that the feature was not being used by many users, or with the redesigned software taking place, Apple may have revamped the Camera app, causing the downgrade.