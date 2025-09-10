Apple iPhone 17 series India pricing: Here’s how much iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost you

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 17 lineup, and Indian pricing details are now confirmed. The series includes the standard iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here is the complete price list for every model and storage variant.

iPhone 17 India price

The entry-level iPhone 17 comes in two storage options this year:

• 256GB: ₹82,900

• 512GB: ₹1,02,900

This model continues to deliver Apple’s premium experience at a relatively accessible price compared to its bigger siblings.

iPhone 17 Air India price

Apple introduced the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet. The Air slots between the regular iPhone 17 and the Pro series, with higher-end materials and a slim titanium design.

• 256GB: ₹1,19,900

• 512GB: ₹1,39,900

• 1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro India price

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at higher base storage this year at 256GB and comes with serious upgrades in cameras, performance, and durability.

• 256GB: ₹1,34,900

• 512GB: ₹1,54,900

• 1TB: ₹1,74,900

• 2TB: ₹2,29,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max India price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s ultimate flagship, bringing the biggest screen, the longest battery life, and up to 2TB of storage for power users and professionals.

• 256GB: ₹1,49,900

• 512GB: ₹1,69,900

• 1TB: ₹1,89,900

• 2TB: ₹2,29,900

Which iPhone 17 should you buy in India?

• Go for the iPhone 17 if you want Apple’s latest at the most affordable price point.

• The iPhone 17 Air is perfect if you want a slim, titanium design without going all the way up to the Pro tier.

• The iPhone 17 Pro is aimed at enthusiasts, creators, and gamers who want the best performance and cameras.

• The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the ultimate pick if you want the biggest screen, longest zoom lens, and up to 2TB storage.