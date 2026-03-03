Apple iPhone 17e or Google Pixel 10a? Top 5 differences you need to know

On March 2, Apple announced its affordable flagship model, the iPhone 17e, with some impressive upgrades in performance, charging, and durability. However, the smartphone rivals the latest Google Pixel 10a, which debuted a couple of days back.

Now, choosing between Apple and Google has never been easy, especially when both of these models are targeting the same budget-conscious buyer. So which one actually wins, iPhone 17e or the Pixel 10a? Here are the five key differences to help you decide.

Price: Pixel 10a is cheaper, iPhone 17e offers more storage

While specifications and features play a key role in making a buying decision, price is another factor to determine which model is worth buying. In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 10a comes at a starting price of Rs 49,999 for the 256GB storage.

Whereas the Apple iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB storage variant. While there is a huge price gap, the iPhone 17e also offers a 512GB variant for users who want expanded storage.

Performance: Apple's A19 vs Google's Tensor G4

The Apple iPhone 17e is powered by the latest generation mobile processor, the A19 chip, built on a 3nm process, that also powers the flagship iPhone 17 model.

On the other hand, Google is offering an older generation processor, the Tensor G4, for the Pixel 10a, which also powered last year’s Pixel 9a model.

Therefore, in terms of performance, the iPhone 17e may offer better overall performance.

Display: Google offers smooth interaction, and Apple has a higher resolution

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, with a slightly higher resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. However, it sticks with a 60Hz notched display.

Whereas the Google Pixel 10a has a slightly bigger 6.3-inch Actua display with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution. Although it offers a smoother 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: Dual vs single lens

The Apple iPhone 17e features a single-lens camera, consisting of a 48MP Fusion sensor that offers optical-level zoom of up to 2x.

On the other hand, Pixel 10a features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera.

Therefore, an additional camera lens could offer ultra-wide perspectives, improved depth capture, and more flexibility.

Charging: MagSafe support vs bigger battery

Apple finally addressed the biggest issue with its E series phones, which was support for MagSafe charging. The iPhone 17e now brings support for MagSafe and 15W Qi2 wireless charging for the first time for the entry lineup. However, its battery size is speculated to be around 4,000mAh as per reports.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10a is backed by a 5100mAh battery that supports a slightly faster 30W wired charging.