Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launch

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iPhone 17's sales performance sets a high bar

The standard iPhone 17 has performed strongly enough to give Apple reason to prepare for continued demand. Counterpoint Research data cited by MacRumors shows that the phone led global smartphone sales in both the first and second quarters of 2026, accounting for 6% of worldwide smartphone unit sales in each quarter. It also outsold the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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Apple had reportedly responded to the previous model's initial pre-order demand by asking two suppliers to increase daily production by at least 30%, according to The Information. The latest production claim suggests the company could be preparing for another sizeable manufacturing cycle, although the scale of the iPhone 18 order remains unconfirmed.

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What to expect from the iPhone 18

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to retain a design broadly similar to the iPhone 17. Potential changes include a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple's A20 chip and a C2 modem.

MacRumors reports that Apple could unveil the iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027. If production begins in late November, Apple would have several months to build inventory before the expected launch.

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Apple has not officially announced the phone's specifications, manufacturing schedule or release date. The reported production plans should therefore be treated as an early indication, rather than confirmation of the company's final launch strategy.