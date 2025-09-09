Apple iPhone Air unveiled: Ultra-thin titanium design with A19 Pro chip and 48MP camera starting at Rs 1.19 lakh

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone Air, its thinnest and lightest iPhone to date, delivering professional-grade performance in a striking titanium build. Measuring just 5.6mm thick, iPhone Air combines durability, power efficiency, and new camera innovations with a refreshed design.

The iPhone Air debuts a grade 5 titanium frame with a high-gloss mirror finish, paired with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and the original Ceramic Shield now protecting the back. Apple claims the new design offers three times better scratch resistance on the front and four times better crack resistance on the back compared to earlier models. The phone also introduces a precision-milled plateau housing the camera system, battery, and Apple silicon.

The 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh up to 120Hz, Always-On mode, and peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits — the brightest ever on an iPhone.

The Center Stage front camera makes its debut on iPhone Air, offering an 18MP wide field-of-view sensor capable of both portrait and landscape selfies without rotating the device. The feature uses AI to auto-adjust the frame for group shots and enables stabilised 4K HDR video with Dual Capture support.

On the rear, the new 48MP Fusion camera system delivers four effective focal lengths, improved low-light performance, and an updated Photonic Engine. Features include Focus Control for next-gen portraits, AI-driven Photographic Styles with a new Bright mode, and 4K60 fps Dolby Vision video with Spatial Audio.

Driving the iPhone Air are three chips — the A19 Pro, N1 wireless chip, and C1X cellular modem. The A19 Pro brings a faster 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU with built-in AI accelerators for advanced gaming and generative AI tasks. N1 enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, improving connectivity reliability. The C1X modem delivers twice the speed of its predecessor while using 30 percent less energy.

Despite its slim form, the phone promises all-day battery life, with iOS 26’s Adaptive Power Mode optimising consumption based on user patterns.

The iPhone Air shifts entirely to eSIM, saving internal space and boosting security. Supported by over 500 carriers worldwide, eSIM makes switching plans and international roaming more seamless.

Running iOS 26, the phone gains Apple Intelligence with Live Translation, screenshot-based visual intelligence, call screening, and new design elements with Liquid Glass. CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, and the new Apple Games app also see notable updates.

Apple announced a fresh line of accessories for iPhone Air, including ultra-thin MagSafe cases, protective bumpers, a recycled-yarn Crossbody Strap in 10 colours, and a MagSafe Battery accessory extending playback up to 40 hours.

The iPhone Air will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Prices in India start at ₹1,19,900, with preorders opening September 12 and availability beginning September 19.