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iPhone Duo gets new unlocking and locking options

The front camera unlocking feature is designed to make accessing the iPhone Duo more convenient when it is closed. However, users will first need to authenticate through Touch ID or their passcode. Once this has been done recently, the front camera can be used to unlock the device. The option can be enabled through Settings under Touch ID & Passcode.

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The change does not replace Touch ID for every function. Apple says biometric authentication will still be required for Apple Pay and passwords. You will also need to authenticate again after approximately 45 minutes of inactivity.

Another addition lets you enable iPhone Duo lock automatically when you close it. If you prefer this setting, you can enable the option under Settings, in the Display & Brightness section.

Siri and Apple TV also get software updates

Beyond the iPhone Duo changes, the second developer beta introduces a Safari feature called Ask about Page on supported devices. It lets Siri use information from an entire webpage, including sections not currently visible on the screen. You can ask Siri to prepare a packing list using a travel guide and save it as a Note, or find gluten-free options from an online restaurant menu without scrolling through the page.

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Apple is also bringing video podcast episodes from Apple Podcasts to the Apple TV app. You can discover and watch these episodes on Apple TV 4K, supported smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and CarPlay-enabled vehicles.