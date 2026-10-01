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Apple iPhone Duo could sell 6 million units despite its Rs 3 lakh price tag

Apple iPhone Duo could sell 6 million units despite its Rs 3 lakh price tag

Apple's entrance in the foldable segment is significant as the iPhone Duo could increase consumer interest in foldable phone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 1:23 PM IST
Apple iPhone Duo could sell 6 million units despite its Rs 3 lakh price tagiPhone Duo is expected to gain much traction during first sales.

Apple’s first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is set to go on sale starting October 23, 2026. Despite being priced at Rs 3 lakh in India and $1,999 in the US, the foldable is set to sell 6 million units during its first sales, according to The Counterpoint report, cited by Bloomberg.

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The sales numbers are relatively small compared with Apple's regular iPhone sales, but they are also impressive considering the iPhone Duo is a niche product. Counterpoint analyst Ivan Lam also highlighted that the figure will depend on how quickly it can ramp up production of the new foldable.

Must read: No Standard. No Plus. Just Pro: Why Apple’s Pro-only shift signals a new iPhone strategy

Apple's entrance in the foldable segment is significant as the iPhone Duo could increase consumer interest in foldable phones, and it could potentially boost overall foldable sales. According to an ETNews report, sales for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 jumped by about 10% in South Korea immediately after Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo.

Furthermore, other brands like Xiaomi also came up with similar-looking foldable phones. Motorola is also rumored to launch a wide foldable phone, similar to the Galaxy Fold 8 or the iPhone Duo, creating greater interest in the foldable segment and intensifying competition among smartphone brands.

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iPhone Duo impact in foldable smartphone market

Reportedly, iPhone Duo sales in October could help revive global foldable-phone sales. IDC expects the global foldable market to grow 13% in 2026, reaching 22.9 million units shipped. The group also highlighted that Apple's iPhone Duo is a major reason for that growth. Without Apple's foldable, the overall foldable market would reportedly have declined.

Must read: Another iPhone 18 Pro issue emerges: Users report crackling and popping sounds for speaker

At the same time, rising component costs are pushing all manufacturers to raise prices, potentially making Apple's premium pricing more competitive. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models have reportedly had a strong start in China, and Apple reportedly captured 33% of China's smartphone market, an unusually high share given the competition from Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

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Ultimately, while 6 million units represent a fraction of Apple's overall iPhone volume, the iPhone Duo’s launch marks a pivotal moment for the smartphone industry.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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