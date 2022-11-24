Apple iPhone maker Foxconn issues apology for hiring blunder that lead to violent protests

The biggest Apple iPhone factory owned by Foxconn is dealing with violent protests in Zhengzhou city. On Wednesday, reports started pouring claiming that workers are smashing CCTV cameras with sticks. Videos showed workers damaging some property at the factory as well. Foxconn has finally come forward and apoligised for a 'technical error' in the hiring process which caused the violent protests.

A report from Reuters has confirmed that Foxconn is investigating the matter and it has discovered a technical problem in the onboarding process. Foxconn said, "Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process."