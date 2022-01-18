Apple iPhone SE+ 5G to debut in 2022; 5.7-inch display likely in next model

Apple is going to launch the new iPhone SE in a few months’ time and this model is expected to look much like the older iPhone SE smartphones. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young has also said that the iPhone SE we are going to see this year is going to be called iPhone SE+ 5G.

As the name indicates, this smartphone is going to feature 5G support and is expected to use the same 4.7-inch LCD panel Apple used on the last 2020 iPhone SE and also have the same design.

The design change for the iPhone SE devices might come in 2023 or 2024 where Apple is being pegged to shift to a 5.7-inch display from the current 4.7-inch once. We also might see Apple using an OLED display “if the cost of such panels goes down enough in the meantime”.

Other reports regarding the iPhone SE+ 5G suggest that we might see a single camera on the back with an LED flash. Tentechreview.com’s David Kowalski suggests that the 2022 iPhone SE might feature a 5.69-inch screen. This bit of information does not match with what Ross has to say about the screen size on the 2022 iPhone SE, so it remains to be seen which way Apple has gone for its affordable, compact iPhone SE series this year.

Kowalski’s renders also show that Apple might ditch the “massive forehead, chin, and ID button” and the device might look similar to the iPhone XR with the symmetrical bezels and notch.

The power button and SIM tray are going to be on the right, as per the renders, and the left will have the volume buttons and the silent mode switch. The speaker grills are going to be at the bottom on either side of the lighting port.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE+ 5G in March or April this year.

