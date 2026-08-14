Apple iPhone Ultra vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Features, display, camera and specs compared

The iPhone Ultra is listed with a 7.8-inch OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 2460x2180 resolution, Super Retina XDR and Dolby Vision. Its 5.5-inch cover display has a 2380x1080 resolution. The phone uses a glass back and titanium frame, with 3D Face Unlock.

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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold features an 8-inch OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and up to 3,600 nits brightness. Its 6.5-inch outer display also has a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an aluminium frame and IP68 water resistance, with fingerprint authentication.

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Performance, storage and battery

The iPhone Ultra is listed with Apple's A20 Pro 2nm chip, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold uses Google's Tensor G6 2nm chip and comes with 16GB RAM, with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Both lack expandable storage.

For battery, the iPhone Ultra is listed at 4,700mAh with 20W wired charging. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has a 4,750mAh battery, 30W wired and 25W wireless charging, and Qi wireless charging.

Cameras and video features

The iPhone Ultra has a dual rear camera setup with 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras, plus a 12MP front camera. It supports 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 60fps.

Must Read: Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Which phone should you buy for camera, display and performance?

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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold adds a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera. It has a 10MP front camera and supports 4K video at 60fps.

Price and availability

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has been officialized, coming in 256GB and 512GB variants beginning at ₹1,86,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone Ultra is anticipated to make its debut in September 2026.

Which one fits your needs?

If you prefer Apple's iOS ecosystem and a titanium-built device, the iPhone Ultra offers that format. If you want a foldable Android phone with an 8-inch inner screen, a 6.5-inch outer display, and 16GB RAM, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold offers that experience. Your choice ultimately comes down to the platform and form factor you prefer.