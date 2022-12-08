Apple iPhone users may have to pay $11 instead of $7 fee for Twitter Blue subscription

Elon Musk may charge Twitter users on iOS a premium for making payments for the Twitter Blue subscription via Apple's App Store. A report from The Information claims that Elon Musk will be demanding $11 (roughly Rs 900) from users who pay for the subscription from the Apple App Store. On the other hand, if the same user makes the payment via the company's own website, they will be charged just $7 (roughly Rs 580). The report has cited people who have been briefed about the nuanced plan.

This was the only route for Musk to avoid Apple's mighty 30% tax on payments for Twitter Blue subscriptions without risking a ban. Elon Musk had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook last week, where they discussed the issue of App Store tax. Musk claimed that the situation had been resolved.

Elon Musk had declared a 'war' against Apple and it App Store tax, the week before his meeting with Tim Cook. Despite the meeting at Apple HQ, it seems the Cupertino giant is not willing to budge when it comes to reducing the tax. Apple iPhone users will end up paying for the extra 30 per cent if they decide to do it via the App Store. Apple cannot stop Musk from charging a different price on their website.

The subscription was promised to be launched during the first week of this month. However, Musk seems to have deferred it for the third time. The billionaire had announced that he will offer the service with various additions like a colour-coded checkmark.

