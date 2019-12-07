scorecardresearch
Apple iPhones may ditch charging port for 'completely wireless experience'

California based tech-giant, Apple is planning to drop all ports from its future iPhones for complete wireless ecosystem, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities. This also suggests that the company may not switch to USB-C, but rather ditch the charging port entirely.

Ming-Chi Kuo said, "Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high-end models. It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience," reports MacRumors.

Kuo also added that the company might unveil up to five new iPhones in 2020. One entry-level iPhone, two mid-level phones, and a high-end smartphone with each having 5G support (Sub-6GHz and/or mmWave 5G).

Kuo expects that the new iPhone SE will be released in the first half of 2020. The upcoming iPhone SE is likely to come with a 4.7-inch display along with a design similar to iPhone 8 with updated specs and camera.

Additionally, according to a JP Morgan report, Apple could change how it launches iPhones by 2021 and release phones twice a year, instead of the single fall event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Vivek Dubey

