Apple is reportedly re-valuating the use of BOE OLED displays for iPhone 14 series

Apple had struck a deal with China’s BOE earlier this year for the supply for OLED display panels for the new iPhone 14 series that are going to be launched in a couple of months. However, when BOE altered the display circuit design, the deal came under scrutiny leading Apple to halt the orders.

Now, according to South Korea’s The Elec, Apple has been re-evaluating sample BOE displays and might go ahead with placing a large-scale order for the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

According to sources in the know, if BOE does get a go-ahead from Cupertino, it is going to “try to begin maximum capacity display production between July and August”. Reports suggest that BOE OLED displays are going to be used for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, while the iPhone 14 Pro series will be using Samsung and LG panels instead. Samsung and LG are expected to start mass production “near the end of this month”.

Reports and leaks have told us that Apple has a massive display redesign planned for the upcoming iPhone 14 series. If you have been keeping up with the news, you’d know that Apple might finally replace the notch on the iPhone with a pill-shaped punch hole that is going to house the front camera and the Face ID sensors. However, this new display design is going to be seen only on the iPhone 14 Pro models - the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are going to still sport the notch that’s been a design staple for a good few years now.

Additionally, reports have mentioned that Apple might save the new A16 Bionic for the Pro models, giving the vanilla models the older A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 series’ launch is scheduled for September/October this year, though the exact date is yet to be announced.

