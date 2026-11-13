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Apple Support Community closure - What changes for you?

The shutdown means you will lose access to the company's dedicated space for peer-to-peer technical discussions. The forum has already switched to read-only mode, so you can search older posts but cannot publish new questions or add replies.

For someone dealing with an unusual Mac error, an iPhone software issue or a problem with another Apple product, this removes an avenue where other users could share their experiences and possible workarounds. The future of the existing discussion archive after November 20 remains unclear. Apple has not announced whether these posts will be preserved elsewhere.

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The platform dates back to 1998, when it operated as Apple Tech Exchange. It was renamed Apple Discussions in 2000, redesigned and relaunched as Apple Support Communities in 2011, and adopted its current name in 2022. Apple has not given a detailed reason for ending the service. In a statement to MacRumors, the company said it decided to close the community after evaluating its strategy and customer needs.

Where can you find troubleshooting help?

Apple is directing visitors to its official Support website for product guidance. You can also approach Apple Support directly or seek assistance at a Genius Bar.

For discussions with other device owners, MacRumors Forums and Reddit remain alternatives. However, neither replaces Apple's own dedicated community platform.

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The closure also leaves you with a practical deadline, as if an older discussion contains a fix they may need again, they should revisit it before November 20. Apple has yet to clarify the long-term availability of the forum's accumulated discussions.