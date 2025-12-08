Apple issues a warning to iPhone users: Stop using Chrome and Google’s App

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users about using Google’s Chrome browser, claiming privacy concerns. The company is urging people to make use of its Safari browser to combat “Fingerprinting”. This is a new term or method used by advertisers and websites to track users through unique device characteristics. Now, Apple claims Google Chrome does not protect users from fingerprinting, making Safari a more secure choice.

Advertisement

Apple said, “Safari presents a simplified version of the system configuration so more devices look identical to trackers, making it harder to single yours out.” While Apple is taking strict measures to reduce digital fingerprinting, Google has reversed its decision to ban the tracking technique. Hence, it has made an alarming comeback, and the user does not have the option to opt out.

But how exactly does fingerprinting work? Reportedly, it collects small details from the user’s device, such as device model, browser version, hardware specs, etc. When these details are combined, they create a unique fingerprint, which is used to track users. In addition to the Chrome app, users are also advised to avoid the Google app due to similar privacy risks.

Advertisement

Now, Alongside Apple’s Safari browser, Mozilla Firefox is also providing similar measures to block fingerprinting and block websites from gathering certain data. However, despite the efforts, Google continues to dominate the browsing space with over 3 billion users, who prefer being tracked digitally despite warnings and alerts. Hence, it is advised to make a mindful choice when it comes to choosing your browser and how you want to protect your digital footprint from being tracked by advertisers and websites.