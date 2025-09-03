Apple Koregaon Park store opens September 4, bringing premium retail experience to Pune

Apple is set to welcome customers to its newest store in India, Apple Koregaon Park, on Thursday, September 4. Located in the cultural and educational hub of Pune, this is Apple’s first retail outlet in the city and its fourth in the country, following launches in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The store will showcase Apple’s full lineup of products, offer expert assistance from trained staff, and host educational Today at Apple sessions. “There’s nothing we love more in Apple Retail than connecting with customers, and just days after opening a new store in Bengaluru, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil Apple Koregaon Park in Pune,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life.”

Apple Koregaon Park will feature the latest iPhone 16 lineup, the M4-powered MacBook Air, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and more. Customers will also have access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Trade In, financing options, and personalised setup services. A dedicated Apple Pickup area will simplify online order collection, while business customers can benefit from tailored advice and solutions offered by specialised teams.

The store employs 68 staff members from 11 Indian states, all trained to deliver Apple’s signature customer service. Like other Apple facilities worldwide, the Koregaon Park store is powered entirely by renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

In addition to shopping, customers can attend Today at Apple sessions, free daily workshops led by Apple Creatives. These include sessions such as “Take Better Photos on iPhone,” “Capture Ideas on iPad,” “Apple Intelligence Spotlight,” and “Get Started: Mac.” These programmes are designed to inspire creativity and help users make the most of their Apple devices.

To celebrate the launch, Apple has introduced custom wallpapers and a curated playlist highlighting local artists.

Apple Koregaon Park opens its doors at 1 pm on Thursday, September 4.