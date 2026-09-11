Apple launches AppleCare One: Includes one plan, six people, and multiple Apple devices

The AppleCare One plan allows families of up to six people to protect their eligible Apple devices through a single subscription with one fixed monthly payment. It includes similar benefits to AppleCare+, such as unlimited accidental damage repairs, battery services, theft and loss protection across devices including iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models, and others.

The plan covers most Apple devices that are less than four years old and in good working condition. If a user buys a new Apple device later, it is automatically added to the plan without increasing the monthly price.

To get started, Users will first have to set up a Family Sharing account on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Later, they can invite up to five other people, making a group of up to six. Eligible devices already owned by those family members can then be added to the same AppleCare plan.

Advertisement

AppleCare One price

The AppleCare One Family subscription is priced at $49.99 (about Rs 4,800) per month in the US. The subscription plan will start to roll out in the country on September 14, 2026. As of now, Apple has not revealed any plans to launch the service in India.

In India, AppleCare+ prices start at Rs 799 per month. However, prices vary based on devices and coverage timeline.