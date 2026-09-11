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Apple launches AppleCare One: Includes one plan, six people, and multiple Apple devices

Apple launches AppleCare One: Includes one plan, six people, and multiple Apple devices

AppleCare One rolls out for families of up to 6 people, bringing benefits similar to AppleCare+.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 6:33 PM IST
Apple launches AppleCare One: Includes one plan, six people, and multiple Apple devicesThe AppleCare One plan allows families of up to six people to protect their eligible Apple devices through a single subscription.

Apple has launched a new AppleCare One Family plan in the US, allowing families to manage coverage under one plan. This plan is an expansion of Apple's existing AppleCare One subscription, covering devices owned by multiple family members and making it easier to manage protection in one place. Initially, the AppleCare One is rolling out in the US, but the expansion plan is yet to be confirmed.

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What does AppleCare One offer?

The AppleCare One plan allows families of up to six people to protect their eligible Apple devices through a single subscription with one fixed monthly payment. It includes similar benefits to AppleCare+, such as unlimited accidental damage repairs, battery services, theft and loss protection across devices including iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models, and others.

The plan covers most Apple devices that are less than four years old and in good working condition. If a user buys a new Apple device later, it is automatically added to the plan without increasing the monthly price.

To get started, Users will first have to set up a Family Sharing account on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Later, they can invite up to five other people, making a group of up to six. Eligible devices already owned by those family members can then be added to the same AppleCare plan.

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AppleCare One price

The AppleCare One Family subscription is priced at $49.99 (about Rs 4,800) per month in the US. The subscription plan will start to roll out in the country on September 14, 2026. As of now, Apple has not revealed any plans to launch the service in India.

In India, AppleCare+ prices start at Rs 799 per month. However, prices vary based on devices and coverage timeline.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 6:33 PM IST
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