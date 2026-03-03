Apple launches MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips: Up to 4x faster AI Performance, Wi-Fi 7, and 24-hour battery life

On the second day of Apple's launch series, the tech giant announced new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, bringing upgraded performance and advanced AI capabilities. Apple reveals the new processors offer up to 4x AI performance compared to the previous generation, and up to 8x AI performance compared to M1 models.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said, “MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max redefines what's possible on a pro laptop, now up to 4x faster than the previous generation.”

“With Neural Accelerators in the GPU, the new MacBook Pro enables professionals to run advanced LLMs on device and unlock capabilities that no other laptop can do — all while maintaining exceptional battery life," Tetanus added.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips: What’s new and upgraded

Apple reveals that the M5 Pro and M5 Max are built with a new-designed fusion architecture, and are engineered from the ground up for AI. Based on the press note, the chipset consists of up to an 18-core CPU with 6 super cores and 12 performance cores, which claims to deliver up to 30% faster performance.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max deliver up to 4x faster LLM prompts and bring up to a 50% increase in graphics performance, in comparison to the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

In terms of memory, the M5 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory with up to 307GB/s of memory bandwidth, whereas the M5 Max supports up to 128GB of unified memory with up to 614GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Apple has also expanded the storage, bringing MacBook Pro with M5 Pro offering a standard 1TB of storage, while MacBook Pro with M5 Max now offers 2TB of storage.

The new MacBook Pro is also equipped with the N1 wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for reliable wireless connections.

In terms of display upgrades, the MacBook Pro with a new M5 series chip comes in the same 14 and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays. It offers up to 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 1000 nits for SDR content. Buyers can also opt for the nano-texture version.

For connectivity, it includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI that supports up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 with fast-charge capability.

Lastly, the MacBook Pro claims to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life that supports a 96W or higher USB-C power adapter.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max price in India and availability

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 2,49,900, and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro is priced at Rs 2,99,900

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is priced at Rs 3,99,900, and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is priced at Rs 429900.

All models are available in space black and silver.

Lastly, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 now comes standard with 1TB of storage and is priced at Rs 1,89,900.

Pre-order starts from March 4 on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. The sale goes live on March 11.

