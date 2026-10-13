Apple launches new Apple TV 4K in India at Rs 39,900 with Siri AI and faster performance

Apple has unveiled its next-generation Apple TV 4K, introducing hardware and software upgrades designed to improve how you watch and discover entertainment on your televisions. The fourth-generation device brings a new Siri AI experience powered by Apple Intelligence, allowing you to search for shows through conversational requests, ask follow-up questions and receive personalised recommendations. It also promises faster performance, more efficient streaming and hands-free voice control through built-in microphones.
For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, the new Apple TV 4K combines streaming capabilities with improved audio support and a redesigned remote experience. Apple has confirmed the device’s India price, with retail availability scheduled for November.