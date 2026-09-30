Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple layoffs: Over 5,000 AppleCare jobs could have been replaced by AI, report says

Apple layoffs: Over 5,000 AppleCare jobs could have been replaced by AI, report says

Apple CEO John Ternus is considering a broader overhaul across teams, product launches, and other areas, and AppleCare AI proposal is part of that greater effort.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 1:10 PM IST
Apple layoffs: Over 5,000 AppleCare jobs could have been replaced by AI, report saysApple reportedly planned to cut over 5000 jobs.

Apple considered cutting over 5,000 AppleCare support jobs as part of a broader push to use AI for customer service. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s plan for workforce reduction has been put on hold, which means the tech giant may not conduct further layoffs.

Under new Apple CEO John Ternus, the company planned for a more efficient workflow by using AI to automate a significant portion of customer support. The idea was to use AI-powered phone and web support agents to handle some tasks that are currently performed by human AppleCare employees. Reportedly, Apple planned to cut jobs but decided not to go ahead.

Advertisement

Must read: Apple could change how it launches products under CEO John Ternus: Here’s what to expect

Apple is already using AI in customer support. In the US and Canada, customers calling Apple Support have started receiving an AI voice assistant that answers questions and provides guidance. However, the AI system can transfer the call to human customer support.

Apple layoff plans

While Apple has indefinitely put the layoff plan on hold, the reported 5,000-job cut proposal indicates that it is exploring a much bigger role for AI in customer support. This means Apple could reconsider the plan later if its AI support systems become more capable. Furthermore, the company may also plan to reduce the AppleCare Support workforce gradually by hiring fewer people or not replacing employees who leave.

Advertisement

Must read: Apple Pay launches in India across iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch; here’s how to use it

According to the report, Ternus is considering a broader overhaul, and the AppleCare AI proposal is part of that greater effort. Apple is already restructuring the hardware engineering division by cutting some engineering program management roles. Several managers were reportedly affected, including around six directors. Job cuts were also reported in Siri, Vision Pro, and AI software teams.

Alongside restructuring teams, Apple is also planning to fast-track product development and change the product launch schedule, potentially spreading product launches throughout the year instead of focusing mainly on the traditional spring and fall periods.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more