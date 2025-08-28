Apple, Lenovo gain ground while Samsung retains lead in India's shrinking tablet market

India's tablet market experienced a significant contraction in the first half of 2025, with shipments plummeting by 32.2 % year-over-year, according to the latest figures from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The sharp downturn, which saw only 2.15 million units shipped, is largely attributed to a steep decline in the commercial sector, as government-funded education projects have dwindled.

Whilst the consumer market showed robust growth of 20.5%, it was not enough to offset the massive 61.7% collapse in commercial shipments. The slate tablet category was hit particularly hard, with a 44.4% decline, dragging down the overall market despite an 18.9% growth in detachable tablets. The second quarter of 2025 was particularly challenging, with a 42.1% year-over-year drop, which followed an 18.4% decline in the first quarter.

In stark contrast, the consumer segment has been a bright spot. Aggressive sales strategies from brands, sustained demand on e-commerce platforms, and seasonal promotions like Amazon Prime Day and Back-to-School campaigns have fuelled this growth.

“The consumer tablet segment continues to show strong momentum in India,” said Priyansh Tiwari, a research analyst at IDC India & South Asia. “Online channels outpaced offline growth, driven by exclusive product launches, cashback incentives, and EMI options, whilst brand-owned stores and regional retail chains also played a key role in expanding volumes.”

From a brand perspective, Samsung maintained its leadership position with a commanding 41.3% market share in the first half of 2025, leading in both commercial and consumer segments. Lenovo held onto the second spot with 12.3%, followed closely by Apple at 11.8% and Xiaomi at 11.4%. Acer rounded out the top five with a 9.1% share, despite a significant 73.1% year-over-year decline due to the aforementioned downturn in education deals.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests a continued divergence between the two market segments. “The consumer tablet market doubled between 2019 and 2021 and is expected to triple by the end of 2025,” commented Bharath Shenoy, research manager for Devices Research at IDC India & South Asia. He cautioned, however, that the commercial segment could face a “high double-digit decline” as the 3-4 year refresh cycle for government and education procurements has led to dwindling demand.