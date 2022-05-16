Apple likely to launch a cheaper Apple TV soon: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

We’ve not heard too much talk about the Apple TV lately, but that might change soon.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might launch a cheaper Apple TV in the second half of this year. Kuo added that the price of this new TV will help Apple close the gap with its competitors “amid the recession”.

“Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors,” Kuo tweeted.

Currently, you can buy the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. The Apple TV HD prices start from Rs 15,900 for the 32GB version and the Apple TV 4K prices start from Rs 18,900. Apple might price the new TV in the budget range to give users a considerably cheaper option than the Apple TV 4K.

Kuo did not share any details regarding what the cheaper Apple TV might look like, but going by what we know, it should be more in line with competing devices like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max which is priced starting from Rs 6,499.

As The Verge pointed out, Apple TV has been known for its EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) capabilities, which “gives information to set-top-boxes or other video output devices about what display they are plugged in to”. This allows Apple TV to support a wide range of home theatre standards and formats “making it the gold standard for professional home theater installers”. Basically, this means that the Apple TV is better at identifying the capabilities of your TV and rendering the output content accordingly.

However, despite possessing such helpful capabilities, the high prices of the devices make them a difficult option for users looking for a budget solution for their streaming needs. And this is where the cheaper Apple TV might come in to solve the issues.

